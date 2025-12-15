Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Pensioner" Marko

“Phone joker for Max? He doesn’t need me!”

Nachrichten
15.12.2025 21:37
Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko(Bild: GEPA)

No sign of retirement shock - Helmut Marko may have given up his career as a motorsport consultant at Red Bull Racing almost a week ago, but the Styrian full-throttle legend is not feeling bored or empty! That's why the 82-year-old, who often has a reputation for being rather dry, is not at all interested in showering his former protégé Max Verstappen with tips for the future. "Max is a four-time world champion and has become one of the best Formula 1 drivers in the world, he doesn't need me as a telephone joker" ...

0 Kommentare

In the ServusTV program "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar 7", the Styrian, who for many years worked closely with Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, his friend, to help steer Red Bull Racing, was touched by the great response to his retirement.

He was surprised by the many positive comments, but they showed "that perhaps we didn't do everything wrong after all".

And even if one or two things could have been resolved differently in hindsight, the fact remains that "as a non-automotive manufacturer", the company was able to win four drivers' world championship titles with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen as well as six constructors' titles.

"A success story that nobody expected, that nobody could have imagined, not the drivers and not the team," says Marko.

A success story that would not have been possible without the vision and courage of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man "who encouraged and challenged us".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf