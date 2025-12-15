"Pensioner" Marko
“Phone joker for Max? He doesn’t need me!”
No sign of retirement shock - Helmut Marko may have given up his career as a motorsport consultant at Red Bull Racing almost a week ago, but the Styrian full-throttle legend is not feeling bored or empty! That's why the 82-year-old, who often has a reputation for being rather dry, is not at all interested in showering his former protégé Max Verstappen with tips for the future. "Max is a four-time world champion and has become one of the best Formula 1 drivers in the world, he doesn't need me as a telephone joker" ...
In the ServusTV program "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar 7", the Styrian, who for many years worked closely with Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, his friend, to help steer Red Bull Racing, was touched by the great response to his retirement.
He was surprised by the many positive comments, but they showed "that perhaps we didn't do everything wrong after all".
And even if one or two things could have been resolved differently in hindsight, the fact remains that "as a non-automotive manufacturer", the company was able to win four drivers' world championship titles with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen as well as six constructors' titles.
"A success story that nobody expected, that nobody could have imagined, not the drivers and not the team," says Marko.
A success story that would not have been possible without the vision and courage of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man "who encouraged and challenged us".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
