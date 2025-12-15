“Phone joker for Max? He doesn’t need me!”

No sign of retirement shock - Helmut Marko may have given up his career as a motorsport consultant at Red Bull Racing almost a week ago, but the Styrian full-throttle legend is not feeling bored or empty! That's why the 82-year-old, who often has a reputation for being rather dry, is not at all interested in showering his former protégé Max Verstappen with tips for the future. "Max is a four-time world champion and has become one of the best Formula 1 drivers in the world, he doesn't need me as a telephone joker" ...