Record national debt: Austerity is getting much tougher

Comprehensive cross-regional reforms in the health, care and pension sectors as well as in the subsidy system were essential. Badelt put it even more directly: "People, make an even greater effort than you have planned so far." He called for a coordinated consolidation strategy between the regional authorities with a prioritization of expenditure. With regard to the structural reforms that have long been called for, he is increasingly impatient: "I don't know what else we have to say in order for these reforms to finally come."