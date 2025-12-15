Tax incentives
Senior citizens want a tax-free allowance of 2000 euros per month
Seniors' Association leader Ingrid Korosec has already finished her letter to the Christ Child at the Federal Chancellery on Ballhausplatz. She is insisting on a quick agreement on working in old age. Whether fixed tax or tax-free allowance - a quick solution for employees and the self-employed is important.
As hard as the cuts to pensions have hit senior citizens, the government's promises to at least make working in old age more attractive through targeted tax measures from the new year onwards were just as great. Ten days before Christmas, however, there was still no sign of this yesterday.
Criticism of the "lose-lose" situation
This is precisely why Ingrid Korosec, head of the Seniors' Association, reminded the government once again of its New Year's promise - and pressed for speed. "Every month that politicians delay longer is at the expense of pensioners and the economy," she points out. We currently have a "lose-lose" situation instead of the all-important "win-win" situation. The senior citizens' boss is therefore signaling her openness to an alternative model to the so-called flat tax, i.e. a 25 percent fixed tax, which is actually being sought. Instead, the ÖVP politician has in mind a tax-free amount of EUR 2000 gross per month. According to Korosec, this could be implemented quickly by law because it is clearly calculable.
In any case, the government owes the pensioners a debt of gratitude. In the event of a delay, the measures taken should be able to be claimed retroactively, according to Korosec.
