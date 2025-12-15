Senior citizens want a tax-free allowance of 2000 euros per month

Criticism of the "lose-lose" situation

This is precisely why Ingrid Korosec, head of the Seniors' Association, reminded the government once again of its New Year's promise - and pressed for speed. "Every month that politicians delay longer is at the expense of pensioners and the economy," she points out. We currently have a "lose-lose" situation instead of the all-important "win-win" situation. The senior citizens' boss is therefore signaling her openness to an alternative model to the so-called flat tax, i.e. a 25 percent fixed tax, which is actually being sought. Instead, the ÖVP politician has in mind a tax-free amount of EUR 2000 gross per month. According to Korosec, this could be implemented quickly by law because it is clearly calculable.