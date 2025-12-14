After Weirather's criticism
Catfight with Shiffrin? Now Vonn is talking!
It had been whispered about for some time, but whether it was true or not was never quite clear - to put it simply, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin don't get on at all and are jealous of each other's number 1 position in the US ski team! The fact that Tina Weirather, former World Cup winner and now expert for Swiss television (SRF), spoke about this allegedly difficult relationship on the sidelines of the St. Moritz races, has now been used by Vonn to go on the offensive ...
But one thing at a time: As an SRF expert, Weirather had addressed the fact that, among other things, Vonn's failure to respond to a request to start with Shiffrin in the team combined at the last World Ski Championships in Saalbach had caused some displeasure. The decisive factor for both US skiers is "that each wants to win - and doesn't want the other to win".
"Relationship is not bad at all!"
Vonn has now responded to the statements made by the 36-year-old daughter of ski stars Harti Weirather (Austria) and Hanni Wenzel (Liechtenstein) in the "Blick" newspaper - and quite clearly at that. "Our relationship is not bad at all!" On the contrary, she has a lot of respect for Shiffrin and what she has achieved during her career.
"Poor communication with the team!"
And the failure to take part in the team combined in Saalbach? "That was just bad communication with the team - not with her," said Vonn, who also noted that she could imagine making up for the missed combined at the Olympic Games next February ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
