No 100 percent target
Breakthrough achieved: EU postpones the end of the combustion engine
The end of the combustion engine is not yet sealed. The EU has - as confirmed to the "Krone" from Brussels - lifted the ban on new registrations for the time being. This means that there will probably still be cars with combustion engines after 2035.
It is not yet official, but the car industry can breathe a sigh of relief at the news. As reported by the German newspaper "Bild", the EU is said to have postponed the planned ban on combustion engines - the report is confirmed by top EPP circles.
"No more 100 percent target"
The German medium quotes the leader of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber: "For new registrations from 2035, a 90 percent reduction in CO₂ emissions is now to become mandatory for car manufacturers' fleet targets instead of 100 percent. There will also be no 100 percent target from 2040."
In plain language, this means that it will still be possible to buy and drive new cars with combustion engines after 2035. Engines can therefore run on e-fuels, hydrogen or other fuels. The prerequisite, however, is compliance with strict climate regulations. This means that the automotive industry must produce significantly more environmentally friendly combustion engines. The new magic formula is therefore: Climate neutrality, but with technology neutrality.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not yet commented on this herself, but is said to have agreed to it during the negotiations.
Amendment to the climate law
The official communications from the EU Commission on Thursday afternoon only mention an agreement on the European Climate Law, which includes a 90% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
At the beginning of the week, a Commission spokesperson confirmed to the German Press Agency in Brussels that proposals for phasing out combustion engines would be presented and discussed next week. It is now likely that an agreement has already been reached.
