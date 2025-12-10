Will this man replace Zelenskyi as president?

Is Zelensky even throwing in the towel?

Even though the president officially emphasized that Salushnyj had told him that "this was the direction he wanted to take - diplomacy". The 52-year-old has by no means fallen silent since then. He remains relevant and is dangerously close to Zelensky in the polls. It is unclear whether Salushnyj is even interested in the presidency. Moreover, it could well be that the current wartime president will no longer have the ambition to lead the country after a possible peace agreement with Russia.