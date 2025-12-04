Vorteilswelt
First rejections already

Israel can take part in the Song Contest in Vienna!

Nachrichten
04.12.2025 18:27
Yuval Raphael achieved second place for Israel at this year's ESC with the song "New Day Will ...
Yuval Raphael achieved second place for Israel at this year's ESC with the song "New Day Will Rise". Israel will also be taking part next year. Several European countries are now planning to boycott the event in protest.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER, AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

There was a heated discussion at the annual meeting of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU): It was about the new statutes of the Song Contest, which were adopted in a secret ballot. This also resulted in an important decision: Israel will be allowed to take part in Vienna next year. This in turn prompted some countries to cancel their participation.

Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain announced their decision to stay away immediately after the decision was announced in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday evening. The current decision was preceded by a lengthy debate: For months, a power struggle had been raging among the Song Contest's participating broadcasters over Israel's participation in the music competition in Vienna next May.

Song contest wants to be apolitical
It is well known that days after his victory, Austria's participant JJ had already attracted attention with controversial statements critical of Israel. There were also voices criticizing Israel's second place in the competition as manipulated. In fact, the rules on advertising and possible calls per person were recently tightened up.

The motto for 2026 is "United by Music". However, the European broadcasters are apparently more ...
The motto for 2026 is "United by Music". However, the European broadcasters are apparently more divided than ever before.(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)

A vote on this was canceled again at short notice and postponed to the current meeting. In the meantime, the peace process in the Middle East had got underway and calmed the situation. Ironically, the Song Contest always emphasizes that it wants to be apolitical.

ORF Director General: "TV stations and not governments"
In this context, ORF Director General Roland Weißmann emphasized on Thursday evening: "TV stations and not governments take part in the Eurovision Song Contest. In recent weeks, I have personally campaigned for the participation of Israel's public broadcaster and welcome the fact that KAN is taking part in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna."

Ludwig: "Nothing stands in the way of a successful ESC"
Michael Ludwig, Mayor of Vienna and thus the host city, commented on the decision, which he "expressly" welcomed: "In my view, nothing stands in the way of a successful ESC. Vienna will once again prove that it is a great host for people from all over the world, where everyone feels comfortable and safe."

Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community, also expressed his delight in a post on X: "Diversity wins! We are looking forward to a wonderful music festival in Vienna and congratulate the ORF, which will be a fantastic host for this major event that brings people together."

Israel's Culture Minister: "The right decision"
Israel's Culture Minister Miki Zohar praised the EBU's decision, which he said was "the right one". Because music unites people and countries. "I thank our partners for their broad support. The Israeli people will continue to connect and enlighten the world," Zohar continued.

Meanwhile, the search for partners for the ESC's supporting program has already begun in the German capital. Companies are being sought that would like to participate in the spectacle. Interested companies have until January 31st to apply online.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

