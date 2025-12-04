Also politically active?
Swastika bricked up: teacher suspended from duty
The swastika that was made in a school in Burgenland continues to cause outrage. Investigations are in full swing and even the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has become involved. And in the background, there are increasing indications of possible political functions of the teacher.
The case surrounding the swastika that was allegedly made by vocational school pupils in Stoob as part of a work assignment is spreading far and wide. The teacher concerned has now been suspended. This was confirmed by education director Alfred Lehner at the request of the "Krone" newspaper.
Office for the Protection of the Constitution investigating the case
In the meantime, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has also become involved in the case. Police investigations are now to clarify whether the form of the work assignment was deliberately chosen or whether the teacher underestimated its effect.
Officials from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution will be conducting personal interviews on site in the coming week.
The case was initiated by the director of the Pinkafeld vocational school, who filed a complaint against the teacher. The investigations are running in parallel on a criminal and employment law level.
Did the teacher have a political function?
The pupils are said to have drawn the swastika in class using a template drawn by the teacher. In the wider context, there is also talk of possible political functions of the teacher.
The teacher is still presumed innocent. International media are now also interested in the case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.