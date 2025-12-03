Why Danylo K. (21) was tortured and burned to death

When fire alarms went off in a residential complex on Marlen-Haushofer-Weg in Vienna's Donaustadt district on the night of November 26, no one expected that a torture-murder could have been the cause. A black Mercedes was completely burnt out - the body of 21-year-old Ukrainian Danylo K. was in the back seat.

Burned alive

After this terrible murder of a 21-year-old Ukrainian student shook Vienna a week ago, more and more pieces of the crime puzzle are now coming together. The police described all the gruesome details of the crime at a press conference on Tuesday.