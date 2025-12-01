"Christians fair game"
Art show outrages with Our Lady as a trans woman
Priests as wolves and a crucified frog are just the beginning: a show at Vienna's Künstlerhaus has sparked a culture war. The Christian Protection Reporting Office speaks of "targeted, tasteless degradation".
The exhibition "Du sollst dir ein Bild machen" had only been open for a few weeks when a sharply worded letter (available to the "Krone") landed on the desk of President Tanja Prušnik.
Fierce criticism from Christenschutz
In it, the Christian Protection Reporting Office speaks of "deliberate, tasteless disparagement of the saint". The president of MROS, Jan Ledóchowski, draws a drastic comparison: certain works (see below) would "never" be conceivable in the context of Islam or Judaism. Why is Christianity in particular "fair game" for obscenities?
A tasteless degradation of the sacred. Some works would not be conceivable in the context of Islam or Judaism.
Jan Ledóchowski, Meldestelle Christenschutz
Bild: privat
A loving and humorous approach
The list of objectionable works is long - and violent. Allusions to sexuality and fetishes are used deliberately to provoke. And a wolf in priestly garb defames clergymen as dangerous animals - one of the more harmless works. One sentence from the accompanying booklet is particularly offensive to the reporting office: The exhibition stands "not for superficial provocation", but for a "loving" and "humorous" approach to Christian iconography.
More space needed for Islam exhibition
Curator Günther Oberhollenzer responds to the Krone inquiry. The criticism is taken "very seriously", but hurting religious feelings is "not the intention of this show". Many believers had found the exhibition "challenging but stimulating" - even clergymen attested that they did not perceive the works as disparaging. He rejects the accusation of a one-sided selection. Christianity has shaped Europe's visual world for centuries, which is why the show concentrates on this tradition. A parallel treatment of Islam and Judaism is possible, but would require a completely different concept and significantly more exhibition space. However, it is also a fact that Christians are currently being persecuted in many countries and that there are also increasing attacks on Christian institutions in Austria.
Criticism of funding
In any case, politics has now also become involved. This is because the Künstlerhaus is funded by the City of Vienna. ÖVP culture spokeswoman Judith Edelmann: "Of course artistic freedom applies, even when religions are the subject. Nevertheless, some of the exhibitions in question are simply tasteless and should not be financed with public funds. Pure provocation does not create real discourse."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.