Art show outrages with Our Lady as a trans woman

More space needed for Islam exhibition

Curator Günther Oberhollenzer responds to the Krone inquiry. The criticism is taken "very seriously", but hurting religious feelings is "not the intention of this show". Many believers had found the exhibition "challenging but stimulating" - even clergymen attested that they did not perceive the works as disparaging. He rejects the accusation of a one-sided selection. Christianity has shaped Europe's visual world for centuries, which is why the show concentrates on this tradition. A parallel treatment of Islam and Judaism is possible, but would require a completely different concept and significantly more exhibition space. However, it is also a fact that Christians are currently being persecuted in many countries and that there are also increasing attacks on Christian institutions in Austria.