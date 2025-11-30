How Hörhager is doing after the heavy slalom crash

The day before, Lisa Hörhager was still one of the beaming faces in the finish area of Copper Mountain, coming 22nd and scoring her first points in a giant slalom. In addition to the 1,400 euros in prize money, she was awarded the "Bibbo Award" worth 5,000 US dollars, the equivalent of 4,300 euros. Stifel, the main sponsor of the US ski events, hands this out after every race. And to the runner with the highest value in the equation of start number minus final position. "Great, I'll gladly take the money," smiled Hörhager, who promised: "We girls like to go for a coffee round - the next one is on me."