First diagnosis
How Hörhager is doing after the heavy slalom crash
Tyrolean Lisa Hörhager has been given the all-clear after her crash in the first run of the slalom at Copper Mountain: her knees have remained intact, but the 24-year-old is complaining of severe pain in her arm and is currently being x-rayed.
The "Krone" reports from Copper Mountain
The day before, Lisa Hörhager was still one of the beaming faces in the finish area of Copper Mountain, coming 22nd and scoring her first points in a giant slalom. In addition to the 1,400 euros in prize money, she was awarded the "Bibbo Award" worth 5,000 US dollars, the equivalent of 4,300 euros. Stifel, the main sponsor of the US ski events, hands this out after every race. And to the runner with the highest value in the equation of start number minus final position. "Great, I'll gladly take the money," smiled Hörhager, who promised: "We girls like to go for a coffee round - the next one is on me."
Today, a promising first slalom run ended with a pained face: the 24-year-old was on a top 15 course when she fell a few gates before the finish and rolled over. And remained lying in the quiet finish area for several minutes. Head coach Roland Assinger and the doctors rushed to the scene. Luckily, Hörhager was able to stand up on his own after a while and his knees seem to have remained intact after the initial diagnosis. The only thing that hurts is her forearm, which she caught on the goal after the fall. The forearm is currently being x-rayed and a fracture is suspected ...
"Arrived in the World Cup"
Hörhager had recently been getting better and better, scoring points in the slaloms in Levi and Gurgl as well as the giant slalom in Copper. "It took me time to arrive in the World Cup after my injury," says Hörhager. Four years ago, she tore the cruciate ligament in her left knee in a training crash in Sölden - luckily she was spared that now!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
