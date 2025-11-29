On the train too early: man has to pay twice for his ticket

ÖBB: "Ticket was not yet valid"

ÖBB very much regrets this incident, but emphasizes that the train attendant acted correctly in this case. "After inspecting the ticket, it turns out that the passenger purchased it at 9.40 am - with a selected start of validity from 11.33 am. However, he then used an earlier connection. At the time of the check, the ticket was therefore not yet valid," says the railroad press office. And further: "ÖBB has been working for a long time to make the rules for starting a journey more flexible in order to avoid precisely such situations in future."