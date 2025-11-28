Rapid pulls the ripcord: Peter Stöger has to go

Katzer gives reasons

"This decision is extremely difficult, as I am not the only one who greatly appreciates Peter Stöger and Thomas Sageder for their expertise and character. However, the developments of the last few weeks make these releases necessary. In the last twelve matches, we had to leave the pitch as losers eight times," said Katzer, explaining the decision. "We wanted to reverse the trend after the last international break and were very confident that we would succeed, but unfortunately the trend continued downwards both in the home match against GAK and on Thursday in the European Cup in Poland. Both recent results and performances have now prompted us to make this decision."