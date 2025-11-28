After only five months
Rapid pulls the ripcord: Peter Stöger has to go
Dismissal in Vienna-Hütteldorf: Rapid pulls the ripcord after the negative run and sacks Peter Stöger! The embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Rakow Czestochowa in the Conference League on Thursday evening was the last straw.
Three defeats and a draw are the result of the last four competitive matches. After a successful start to the season, practically nothing has gone right since the end of September. Only three wins have been achieved in the last 13 games, and these have been anything but convincing.
Fan discontent grew
Sporting director Markus Katzer had the team's back for a long time. However, fan discontent grew at the Bundesliga runners-up, with shouts of "Stöger out" being heard against Rakow.
After a crisis meeting, a decision was made at Grün-Weiß: Stöger must vacate his post as head coach. This marks the end of a turbulent adventure for the 59-year-old in Hütteldorf after just five months. Thomas Sageder (assistant coach) must also pack his bags.
Katzer gives reasons
"This decision is extremely difficult, as I am not the only one who greatly appreciates Peter Stöger and Thomas Sageder for their expertise and character. However, the developments of the last few weeks make these releases necessary. In the last twelve matches, we had to leave the pitch as losers eight times," said Katzer, explaining the decision. "We wanted to reverse the trend after the last international break and were very confident that we would succeed, but unfortunately the trend continued downwards both in the home match against GAK and on Thursday in the European Cup in Poland. Both recent results and performances have now prompted us to make this decision."
The development of the last few weeks has made this release necessary.
Markus Katzer (Rapid-Sportdirektor)
Kulovits takes over for the time being
Stefan Kulovits takes over - once again - on an interim basis. On Sunday (17:00/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), a difficult task awaits the 42-year-old with a clash against in-form LASK.
"Now we have to focus fully on the final games of the year, while at the same time we are of course sounding out the market for suitable personalities for the position of head coach without wanting to make a snap decision," emphasizes Katzer.
