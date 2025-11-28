After major avalanche alert: mortal danger still lurks!

Since the beginning of the week, there has been up to half a meter of fresh snow in some areas on Tyrol's mountains. "This fresh snow lies mainly on western, northern and eastern slopes above around 2200 meters on a thin and often weakly built-up old snow foundation. Potential weak layers can be found here in the form of angular crystals, which are sometimes covered by a melt crust caused by rain in the meantime," the avalanche experts continue.