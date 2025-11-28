"Increased caution"
After major avalanche alert: mortal danger still lurks!
Pure sunshine, low temperatures, dream conditions for skiers and ski tourers: Tyrolean avalanche wardens are looking at the mountains with concern. After the major avalanche on the Stubai Glacier on Thursday with eight people buried, the situation could get dicey again today, Friday. "The current situation calls for caution", the experts emphasize!
Caution is particularly required on very steep shaded slopes above around 2200 meters. "There, angular weak layers in the old snow are prone to disruption. Even a single person can trigger avalanches in places. In the snow-rich regions of North Tyrol, these are usually medium-sized, but in the glaciated high mountains, avalanches can occasionally become large," says the Tyrol Avalanche Warning Service.
In any case, the current situation requires increased caution and restraint. This has already been demonstrated by the "person-triggered slab avalanches" on Thursday - including on the Stubai Glacier, where eight winter sports enthusiasts were buried in open terrain and ultimately rescued. Two had to be transported away by emergency helicopter.
The danger spots are difficult to recognize for winter sports enthusiasts.
Experten vom Lawinenwarndienst Tirol
Since the beginning of the week, there has been up to half a meter of fresh snow in some areas on Tyrol's mountains. "This fresh snow lies mainly on western, northern and eastern slopes above around 2200 meters on a thin and often weakly built-up old snow foundation. Potential weak layers can be found here in the form of angular crystals, which are sometimes covered by a melt crust caused by rain in the meantime," the avalanche experts continue.
Danger spots increase with altitude
The danger spots are difficult for winter sports enthusiasts to recognize - mainly because the fresh snow has fallen north of the main Alpine ridge with relatively little wind influence. According to the experts, such danger spots increase with altitude.
Starting signal for the daily avalanche report
Today, Friday, the daily Euregio Avalanche Report starts its eighth winter season in Tyrol, South Tyrol and Trentino. Forecasts on the avalanche situation for the following 24 hours in the respective target region will be made available here at 5 pm.
Major operation on the Stubai Glacier
Eight winter sports enthusiasts - five Germans, two Bulgarians and a 19-year-old Austrian - were (partially) buried in an avalanche in the open ski area on the Stubai Glacier on Thursday morning. A large-scale operation was the result. Three of the off-piste skiers were injured, according to the police. Two were flown to Hall hospital.
