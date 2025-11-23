Without a driver's license
Woman without a driver’s license races through town with child
Irresponsible! A 29-year-old Iraqi woman fled from a police checkpoint in Linz on Saturday evening. The woman and her nine-year-old daughter raced through the city like crazy, disregarding red lights and speed limits. During her wild escape, she not only damaged her own car, but also four other vehicles, including a police car. The driver without a license was arrested.
It all started quite harmlessly: a police patrol wanted to carry out a routine check on a car on the A7 in Haid near the Wiener Straße junction at around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday evening. But the driver, a 29-year-old Iraqi woman from Linz, disregarded the stop signs and accelerated unexpectedly instead.
She fled along Wiener Straße in the direction of Bulgariplatz, where she ignored several red lights and sped through the intersections without braking. She paid no heed to speed limits and then drove onto a streetcar line that was separated by a barrier.
Cars damaged
In the Wankmüllerhofstraße area, she is said to have been traveling at 145 km/h. She damaged a parked car in the process. As she continued to rush along Kremplstraße to B1-Wiener Straße, she hit another car in oncoming traffic.
At the Scharlinz stop, she turned her vehicle around and drove along the B1 towards the city center at 140 km/h again. She finally turned into Rosenbauerstraße and was consequently blocked in Fichtenstraße by a courageous, uninvolved road user and a patrol car. Nevertheless, she tried to continue driving and damaged the emergency vehicle and a parked car. The 29-year-old was asked to leave her vehicle, but refused and tried to prevent the officers from opening the vehicle door.
Resistance against the authorities
She had to be pulled out of her damaged Mercedes using physical force. Due to her immense resistance, however, she could only be overpowered and arrested with the assistance of a SIG patrol. One officer suffered an injury to his hand as a result of her fierce resistance.
The nine-year-old child was then handed over to her father and the youth welfare authorities were informed.
Why did the 29-year-old flee? She did not have a valid driver's license. The Iraqi woman was arrested and taken to the police detention center, where she was detained overnight. She was only allowed to return to her family after an interrogation on Sunday. The woman now faces numerous charges and penalties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.