Woman without a driver’s license races through town with child

At the Scharlinz stop, she turned her vehicle around and drove along the B1 towards the city center at 140 km/h again. She finally turned into Rosenbauerstraße and was consequently blocked in Fichtenstraße by a courageous, uninvolved road user and a patrol car. Nevertheless, she tried to continue driving and damaged the emergency vehicle and a parked car. The 29-year-old was asked to leave her vehicle, but refused and tried to prevent the officers from opening the vehicle door.