Successful rescue
Surviving an icy night on the mountain with “huge luck”
Mountain rescuers discovered a 52-year-old man from Pettenbach (Upper Austria) who had been missing for one and a half days, hypothermic and severely confused at around 900 meters above sea level on the Eiskogel. The man, who was insufficiently clothed, probably spent the night in a shelter. He would hardly have survived another night ...
"We are extremely happy to have found the man alive. With the current low temperatures, this is not a matter of course - Thursday night was the coldest yet," says Werner Helmberger, head of the Kremstal mountain rescue team in Micheldorf.
As reported, a 52-year-old man from Pettenbach had been missing from his relatives since Wednesday morning. The man had left the house in an unknown direction at around 6 am. His clothing was not designed for a longer stay outdoors.
The man would probably not have survived a second night on the mountain. He probably sought shelter during the first night.
Werner Helmberger (56), Ortsstellenleiter der Bergrettung Kremstal
Bild: Bergrettung Kremstal
When he was not back in the evening, his relatives raised the alarm. However, a search carried out by police and with drones during the night unfortunately had to be called off without success.
Early on Thursday morning, the Kremstal Mountain Rescue Team from Micheldorf was called in after a tip-off that the 52-year-old could be out and about in the Pernecker Kogel/Eiskogel area.
A large-scale operation was launched with 50 mountain rescuers from Steyrling, Molln, Steinbach and Grünburg, and teams from 50 fire departments searched in the Magdalenaberg area. "It then snowed and helicopters could only be used from midday," explains Helmberger.
At around 3 p.m., the helpers came across the severely confused - he initially denied being the man they were looking for - and hypothermic man at around 900 meters above sea level. However, they were able to "clarify his identity with the help of a photo and hand him over to colleagues from the Red Cross", the rescuers explained.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
