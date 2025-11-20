"Anna case" has a lasting effect
Threats, crimes: new details about the gang of boys
When he came under suspicion of robbery, the 17-year-old who was one of the ten acquitted in the controversial trial for group assaults on a twelve-year-old girl was already in prison. He had driven cars across Vienna without a driver's license. He is now also being investigated for aggravated robbery, continued violence and making dangerous threats.
The 17-year-old left the Vienna provincial court in August with his thumbs up and a broad smile on his face. He - like nine other defendants - had been acquitted of the allegations of sexual assault in Vienna-Favoriten against the then twelve-year-old Anna (name changed).
However, as the "Krone" reported, the unemployed young man is now in custody after all. For an aggravated robbery that he allegedly committed in June in a garage in Vienna-Simmering together with a 21-year-old who was also acquitted in the "Anna case".
Gradually, more and more details are coming to light. Because when the young man was convicted last week as the alleged perpetrator of the robbery, he was already in custody. More precisely, in administrative detention.
My client has not yet made any statements about the allegations.
Anwalt Mirsad Musliu
Bild: Sophie Pratschner
The reason for this is that he has probably been caught driving a car in Vienna several times - even though he was only 16 at the time.
Also among the suspects in another case
The chats he is said to have written to the twelve-year-old in the "new Anna case" are also shocking. (Again, it's about a then twelve-year-old victim who is said to have been sexually abused, threatened, coerced, beaten and spat on, note) In it, he is said to have threatened the girl: "Do you really want to be found dead in a dustbin, in small pieces?"
He is listed as a defendant in the proceedings along with six other boys, three of whom were reportedly also among those acquitted in the first "Anna case". The 17-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of continued violence and making dangerous threats. Others are also being investigated for alleged sexual abuse of minors and assault - the presumption of innocence applies.
If the suspicion of robbery is confirmed, the 17-year-old could face a longer prison sentence this time - juveniles face up to seven and a half years in prison for aggravated robbery. "My client has not yet made any statements about the allegations," says Musliu in response to a Krone inquiry.
The case surrounding the gang of boys from Antonspark in Favoriten will keep the judiciary busy for a long time to come.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
