ORF number mix-up: lotteries cause chaos

All seven numbers in ascending order

As lottery spokesperson Günter Engelhart confirms, this is clearly a technical error in the ORF insert. "The numbers on win2day - notarized - are the correct ones. Unfortunately, there was an irregularity in the data transmission from us to ORF on Friday evening for the design of the insert. All seven numbers drawn were mistakenly transmitted in ascending order, and not just the 'six correct numbers', and the seventh number was transmitted separately as an additional number," it says.