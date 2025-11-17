Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Missed winnings

ORF number mix-up: lotteries cause chaos

Nachrichten
17.11.2025 17:00
Live pictures from the studio are only available for regular draws. The controversial special ...
Live pictures from the studio are only available for regular draws. The controversial special draw on Friday, November 14, was covered - briefly and incorrectly - as an inset.(Bild: Günther Pichlkostner)

How the lotteries, ORF and players got into a mess during last Friday's draw - and why (almost) everything seems to be in order in the end. The "Krone" knows the curious details ...

0 Kommentare

A "number twist" is currently causing astonished eyes and pulsating nerves among lottery players all over the country. While the special draw on November 14 - as confirmed by a notary - went ahead with the winning numbers 04, 05, 08, 23, 27, 44 and the additional number 17, apparently different numbers appeared on ORF recordings.

What followed was a brief phase of collective confusion. While teletext and the official win2day platform showed the correct numbers, ORF apparently presented an incorrect result in the insert.

Zuerst wird im ORF noch die „44“ als Zusatzzahl angegeben, ...
(Bild: ORF)
... auf win2day standen dann die richtigen Zahlen. 
(Bild: zVg)

A big win is at stake!
A faux pas that can sometimes cause nervousness in the world of gambling - after all, for some a small dream is at stake, for others a possible million. 

One desperate player from Burgenland explained in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper: "Instead of a four, I only had a three, what's the point?"

All seven numbers in ascending order
As lottery spokesperson Günter Engelhart confirms, this is clearly a technical error in the ORF insert. "The numbers on win2day - notarized - are the correct ones. Unfortunately, there was an irregularity in the data transmission from us to ORF on Friday evening for the design of the insert. All seven numbers drawn were mistakenly transmitted in ascending order, and not just the 'six correct numbers', and the seventh number was transmitted separately as an additional number," it says.

Players can therefore breathe a sigh of relief: No endless chaos in the Lotto universe - just a stray info box on TV. So next time, Mr. and Mrs. Austrian will have to take a closer look at whether and how the winning numbers are communicated. In any case, the lotteries promise to do better: they will take precautions to ensure that this does not happen again ... without guarantee!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf