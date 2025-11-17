More road deaths this year than last year

According to the KFV analysis, 68 percent of all bicycle and e-scooter users killed in the past ten years were themselves the main cause of accidents - in the previous year, this figure was as high as 87 percent. Excluding all single-vehicle accidents, a total of 267 bicycle, e-bike and e-scooter users have been killed in collisions with other vehicles in the past ten years. However, in around half of these cases (132), it was not the person who was killed but the other party who was at fault.