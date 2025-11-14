After dog zone drama
Rabid pensioner in custody, “Oleg” is looking for a home
Despite being banned from keeping dogs, "Oleg" - then known as "Leon" - was owned by a woman who refused to accept him. In August of this year, the male dog bit a dwarf spitz on the neck and the little four-legged friend did not survive. Three months later, the Samoyed is waiting for a new home.
What a turn of events in the case of what is probably Vienna's most famous Samoyed. The snow-white male dog "Oleg" - the dog who was at the center of an official investigation after he had bitten a dwarf spitz to death and whose owner (67) fiercely resisted taking him away - is now being put up for adoption at Tierquartier Wien. The "scandalous dog", who was then kept by a self-proclaimed denier of the state, has now become an impressive, friendly four-legged friend who is waiting for a second chance.
"Oleg" has already received inquiries and the first meetings are taking place - hopefully he will be able to move out soon.
Anna Hofstätter, Tierquartier Wien
15 months in prison for a denier of the state
The story reads like a script: In the summer, the authorities moved in on the owner at the time. Because "Oleg" - then still called "Leon" - broke the neck of a dwarf spitz in a dog zone on Vienna's Franz-Josefs-Kai a week before the operation. The owner - a pensioner who is banned from keeping dogs and does not recognize the state and its institutions - caused a commotion during the operation when she tried to attack one of the police officers with bites and kicks. In court, the state denier refused to cooperate and was sentenced to 15 months' unconditional imprisonment. "Leon" was taken into the care of Tierquartier Wien as part of the proceedings. There, after all the prescribed checks, he first had to come to rest. Carers at the animal shelter gave the snow-white four-legged friend the name "Oleg".
Change of character in the male dog
Today, a few months later, "Oleg" shows a completely different side. The carers describe him as a "friendly male dog" with lots of energy, a zest for life and a clear personality. At almost two years old, he is a real powerhouse who loves exercise and is open to people - as long as the male dog is given time to build up trust. He is not a dog for the sofa, but one for long walks, clear rules and a home that understands how strong and sensitive Samoyeds can be.
"Oleg" is now looking for people who have experience, patience and can give him exactly what he has never had before: stability, consistent leadership and genuine attention. There should be no small children in the new home, and other pets would not be ideal either - the white four-legged friend needs a place where he can settle in step by step.
"He just wants to belong"
However, anyone who gets involved with the white whirlwind gets a lot in return. Anna Hofstätter from Tierquartier: "He's totally loving and trusting." After all, it's not the animal that matters, but the owners. "Oleg" loves learning new tricks, catches treats out of the air with great enthusiasm and, despite his history, has an amazingly big heart for people. "He just wants to belong," says the animal shelter.
Only one thing is missing to turn this case with the authorities into a success story: the right family. Interested parties can contact the animal shelter directly, fill out a questionnaire and get to know "Oleg" at several meetings. Perhaps a completely new chapter will soon begin for the Samoyed - one that is no longer characterized by court records, but by long walks, a warm place and a real bond.
"Oleg" has had a turbulent start in life. Now it's time for the male dog to finally arrive. A happy ending is in the air - someone just has to grab it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.