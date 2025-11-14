Rabid pensioner in custody, “Oleg” is looking for a home

15 months in prison for a denier of the state

The story reads like a script: In the summer, the authorities moved in on the owner at the time. Because "Oleg" - then still called "Leon" - broke the neck of a dwarf spitz in a dog zone on Vienna's Franz-Josefs-Kai a week before the operation. The owner - a pensioner who is banned from keeping dogs and does not recognize the state and its institutions - caused a commotion during the operation when she tried to attack one of the police officers with bites and kicks. In court, the state denier refused to cooperate and was sentenced to 15 months' unconditional imprisonment. "Leon" was taken into the care of Tierquartier Wien as part of the proceedings. There, after all the prescribed checks, he first had to come to rest. Carers at the animal shelter gave the snow-white four-legged friend the name "Oleg".