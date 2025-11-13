A slap on the wrist from Brussels
Antitrust proceedings initiated against Red Bull
The EU Commission has initiated antitrust proceedings against Red Bull. The energy drink manufacturer from Salzburg is alleged to have developed methods - such as special payments or discounts - to put competitors at a disadvantage in the retail sector.
It is being investigated whether the company has unlawfully restricted competition and abused its dominant market position,
"Monetary" and "non-monetary" incentives
Specifically, there are indications that Red Bull gave supermarkets and petrol stations "monetary" and "non-monetary" incentives to prevent the sale of competing products, the EU Commission explained on Thursday.
In March, the EU Commission raided the Red Bull headquarters on suspicion of illegal agreements and violations of EU antitrust rules. The Federal Competition Authority (BWB) was also involved on site at the time, searching for "relevant data" in order to secure and evaluate it.
Red Bull loses lawsuit against raid
Red Bull then took legal action against the raid, but according to a ruling by the European Court of Justice in mid-October, the company lost its case. The measure had been sufficiently justified.
Red Bull is the largest energy drink manufacturer in the world and achieved net sales of 11.2 billion euros and a consolidated profit of 1.85 billion euros in 2024 according to its consolidated financial statements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
