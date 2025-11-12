"Krone" on site
Earthquake during ÖFB training ahead of clash with Cyprus
During the Austrian national team's Wednesday training session in Paphos, there was a slight earthquake for a few seconds. The "Krone" is on site and reports on the events.
Shortly after 10.30 a.m. CET, a quake with a magnitude of 5.3 was measured, according to official figures, with the epicenter around 13 kilometers from Paphos.
Players were unaware of the quake
The players were just completing their warm-up program and obviously didn't notice. Krone editor Christian Reichel, who was following the training session, did not notice the quake either.
"Krone" reporter: "The windows were shaking"
It was a completely different story for "Krone" colleague Rainer Bortenschlager, who was in the hotel at the time. "The windows were shaking, everything was vibrating," he also reports of an aftershock. "The tourists all jumped up. It was my first earthquake, but for the locals it was nothing out of the ordinary." Minor earthquakes are regularly recorded on the Mediterranean island.
Alaba and Mwene skipped the session
The remaining 24 players took part in the ÖFB training session, only David Alaba and Phillipp Mwene, who were suspended against Cyprus on Saturday, were not on the pitch for reasons of load management.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
