Turbulence at Voestalpine: 340 jobs affected
Voestalpine is feeling the effects of the economic crisis and has to take action at two Styrian locations: 340 jobs at Böhler Bleche in Mürzzuschlag and at Turbulars in Kindberg will be cut, this was announced at a press conference on Wednesday together with the balance sheet figures.
Things are rumbling at the Voestalpine steel and technology group - with serious consequences for two sites in Styria: 340 jobs, including 280 permanent employees and 60 temporary workers, have to be cut. "We are facing a difficult situation at several sites in Styria," explained CEO Herbert Eibensteiner at the press conference on Wednesday morning.
"The Böhler Bleche site in Mürzzuschlag will remain, but it will be reorganized," he explains. A quarter of the jobs will have to be cut and the portfolio will be reduced to "special products". "Operations at the Mürzzuschlag site will be reduced from three to two shifts from January," he continues. A social plan is currently being worked out with the works council - employees may be able to move to other locations.
Effects of the US tariffs
In a press release on Wednesday morning, it was still very vague: "At Voestalpine Tubulars, the considerable burdens caused by US tariffs in the main sales market USA (amounting to 50 percent, note) as well as the persistently low oil prices are leading to a noticeable decline in sales volumes, which is why capacity adjustments may become necessary at the Kindberg site."
Facts & Figures
Voestalpine AG is one of the world's leading steel and technology groups. The company has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The Voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995.
Balance sheet figures for the first half of the business year 2025/26 (April 1 to September 30, 2025): Profit after tax rose by 8.6 percent to just under EUR 199 million - sales revenue fell from EUR 8 billion to EUR 7.6 billion. The number of employees decreased by 4.1 percent to 49,600. The Aviation and Railway Systems divisions are highlighted positively - among other things, the Koralm Railway is equipped with rails, switches, fastening systems, signaling and safety technology.
There is more good news from the USA. The production hall for the manufacture of truck side members was completed at the site in Indiana. 100 of the 110 new employees have already been recruited. And in the high-bay warehouse sector, Voestalpine has landed the largest order in the Group's history to date. Deliveries will be made to a logistics service provider in Turkey.
