Benko’s balance sheet cosmetics: the million-dollar trick with kika

"Project Amber": reaching into the make-up case

A particularly dazzling example: kika/Leiner. In 2022, the furniture balance sheets were in the cellar. So Benko's manager puppets reached deep into the make-up case for balance sheet cosmetics, as confidential documents available to the "Krone" show. Under the code name "Project Amber", Signa merged the two companies kika and Leiner with retroactive effect from September 30, 2021. Officially to show a "stronger balance sheet". In reality, however, it was mainly to artificially boost assets. With the help of a German law firm, allegedly valid brand values were suddenly discovered that had previously hardly played a role: