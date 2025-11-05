The health summit sinks into political chaos

Styria's FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek and Burgenland's SPÖ Chairman Roland Fürst are high-ranking representatives of the provinces at the round table, but neither of them has primary political responsibility. The other federal states reacted with corresponding anger and surprise. "We were not invited and are surprised," they said in response to several questions. The ministry merely referred to the date on Friday and confirmed that it would (nevertheless) use the date for rapid coordination with the federal states. The invited countries would "stand for all", it added.