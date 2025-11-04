Lovers married in an intensive care unit in Lower Austria

Couple wants to give hope

"Special moments like this show that medicine is not just about diagnoses and treatments, but above all about humanity, empathy and shared care," says the palliative care team at St. Pölten University Hospital. The couple's next wish is to be transferred to a hospital close to home so that they can be closer to their family. They would also like to share their story: "We hope that we can encourage other people with our story and give them some hope. Love, solidarity and humanity are the most important things, especially in difficult times."