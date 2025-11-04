Last wish fulfilled
Lovers married in an intensive care unit in Lower Austria
Up and down the country, you can read about supply bottlenecks and tragic fates in hospitals these days. A current example from Lower Austria, however, underlines the good work that is done in hospitals every day - and how much good, personal care can be worth.
Life also writes these stories: since July 18, Elvira Civic has been cared for by the palliative care team at the University Hospital in St. Pölten, Lower Austria. She has had to be treated in the intensive care unit since mid-August. It was there that her last and greatest wish came true in October - she married her husband Mirza.
Emergency wedding was performed
A few weeks ago, her now husband turned to the palliative care team for support. Together with the dedicated team in the intensive care unit, everything was quickly organized to make this heartfelt wish come true. The palliative care team contacted the registry office in the city of St. Pölten, helped to obtain the necessary documents and coordinated the preparations for an "emergency wedding".
Living dignity
In mid-October 2025, the time had finally come: Elvira and Mirza Civic were married in a touching ceremony by the registrar of the St. Pölten Magistrate's Office. Surrounded by nursing staff and doctors who helped to shape the moment, a small celebration full of warmth, compassion and humanity took place - an example of how important individual support and lived dignity are, even in difficult times.
Couple wants to give hope
"Special moments like this show that medicine is not just about diagnoses and treatments, but above all about humanity, empathy and shared care," says the palliative care team at St. Pölten University Hospital. The couple's next wish is to be transferred to a hospital close to home so that they can be closer to their family. They would also like to share their story: "We hope that we can encourage other people with our story and give them some hope. Love, solidarity and humanity are the most important things, especially in difficult times."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
