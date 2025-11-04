Vienna’s pools more expensive again: who will soon be paying more

Not a week goes by without a new "XY is getting more expensive" report. Today it comes from the City of Vienna and concerns Vienna's many bathing facilities. Anyone who wants to jump into the cool water from January 2026 is probably already shivering at the till. Once again, the Valorization Act is to blame. As the city summarizes it, this includes the following: "The resolution states that Vienna's public baths must increase or decrease their tariffs if the consumer price index published by the Austrian Federal Statistical Office has increased or decreased by at least three percent since the tariffs came into force and subsequently since the last tariff change."