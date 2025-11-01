Against blue and white
LASK wins! Kühbauer’s streak continues in the derby
LASK continued their winning streak in the city derby. The Athletiker won 1:0 (0:0) against Blau-Weiß Linz in the Bundesliga on Saturday and celebrated their fourth win without conceding a goal in their fourth game under coach Dietmar Kühbauer.
Thanks to Samuel Adeniran's goal (54'), LASK moved into the top six for the first time this season. After their third league defeat in a row, Blau-Weiß are now just one point ahead of bottom club GAK.
The favored LASK had more ball possession from the start, but the hosts were excellent in defense for the time being. They were initially the more dangerous team on the counter-attack thanks to the goalscoring duo of Shon Weissman and Ronivaldo, who came closest to scoring with a header (8').
Third goal of the season from Adeniran
Adeniran was the main source of goals for LASK. The US-American was unable to find a taker for a pinpoint pass (20'), he missed after a poor clearance from goalkeeper Viktor Baier (31') and Baier blocked his shot with his foot in the 39th minute. However, shortly after the break and a six-and-a-half-minute stoppage due to smoke, the burly striker did not miss his third goal of the season. Compatriot George Bello beat Manuel Maranda and set up Adeniran, who shot in dryly.
The Kühbauer team now had the game well under control, but there were still two real scares for the Black & Whites. Referee Isa Simsek twice awarded penalties to the Blue & Whites, but rightly reversed his decisions after a VAR check. In the 75th minute, Sascha Horvath had not committed a foul against Mamadou Fofana, in the 99th minute it was an alleged handball by a LASK player.
Blau-Weiß Linz - LASK 0:1 (0:0)
Linz, Hofmann Personal Stadion, 5,585 (sold out), refereed by Simsek.
Goal: 0:1 (54.) Adeniran
BW Linz: Baier - Bakatukanda, Maranda, Moormann - S. Seidl (67. Wähling), M. Fofana (90. Pasic), Briedl, Pirkl - Weissman, Ronivaldo (78. Maier), Goiginger (90. Knollmüller)
LASK: Jungwirth - Cisse, Tornich, Andrade - Jörgensen (96. Berisha), Bogarde, Horvath, Bello - Usor (88. Flecker), Adeniran (72. Entrup), Danek (72. Lang)
Yellow cards: Goiginger or none
