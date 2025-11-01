LASK wins! Kühbauer’s streak continues in the derby

Third goal of the season from Adeniran

Adeniran was the main source of goals for LASK. The US-American was unable to find a taker for a pinpoint pass (20'), he missed after a poor clearance from goalkeeper Viktor Baier (31') and Baier blocked his shot with his foot in the 39th minute. However, shortly after the break and a six-and-a-half-minute stoppage due to smoke, the burly striker did not miss his third goal of the season. Compatriot George Bello beat Manuel Maranda and set up Adeniran, who shot in dryly.