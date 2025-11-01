Relief in Graz
Finally! GAK get their first win of the season against Altach
Great relief in Graz! GAK celebrated their first win of the season in the 12th round of the Austrian Bundesliga. The Styrians secured a 3-1 win against Altach in a hard-fought match and thus three points for the first time in the fight against relegation.
GAK have broken the spell and secured their first win in the 12th round of the Bundesliga. The bottom club beat SCR Altach 3:1 (1:1) at home on Saturday and are now just one point behind Blau-Weiß Linz at the bottom of the table. Alexander Hofleitner gave Graz the lead (38'), Patrick Greil equalized with a free-kick (42'). An own goal from Srdjan Hrstic (50') and Ramiz Harakate's goal in the final minute (95') gave GAK the chance to celebrate.
The home side were the more active team in front of 4,700 spectators. GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer opted for a new attacking duo with Hofleitner and Harakate - and was rewarded by them. Hofleitner headed a cross from Harakate into the far corner of the net. However, Graz quickly robbed themselves of their reward: from a free-kick from the half-left, goalkeeper Jakob Meierhofer put up a one-man wall and allowed Greil to beat him with a shot into the far corner.
Chance proliferation without consequences
After the break, a set piece gave GAK the lead again. Altach's solo striker Hrstic headed a corner kick from Tobias Koch into his own goal from close range. A short time later, Zeteny Jano had the 3:1 on his feet, but rolled the ball past the far corner after a pass from Murat Satin (53'). Harakate missed an even bigger chance - albeit after a possible offside position - after Dominik Frieser's cross (74'). As stoppage time expired, the Frenchman scored from a transitional situation.
GAK continued their good record against Altach. Graz have never lost at home to the Vorarlberg side. Since GAK were promoted a year and a half ago, none of their six matches have gone to Altach. The first match of the season in August was a 1-1 draw. Now the "Red Jackets" celebrated their first ever competitive match win since mid-May (1:0 against LASK). Altach are now winless in six league games. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch had to watch from the stands due to a yellow card suspension. Assistant Atdhe Nuhiu stood in for him on the touchline.
