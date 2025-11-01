Finally! GAK get their first win of the season against Altach

GAK continued their good record against Altach. Graz have never lost at home to the Vorarlberg side. Since GAK were promoted a year and a half ago, none of their six matches have gone to Altach. The first match of the season in August was a 1-1 draw. Now the "Red Jackets" celebrated their first ever competitive match win since mid-May (1:0 against LASK). Altach are now winless in six league games. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch had to watch from the stands due to a yellow card suspension. Assistant Atdhe Nuhiu stood in for him on the touchline.