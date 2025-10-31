"Values suit me!"
ÖFB defensive ace joins Union Berlin!
Austria has a new Germany legionnaire: Marina Georgieva, who most recently played for Fiorentina in Italy and has been set back by a shoulder injury, has joined 1. FC Union Berlin in Germany's women's Bundesliga with immediate effect! At the capital city club, she will meet up with her Austrian teammate Eileen Campbell - and the men's team also includes two other compatriots in Leopold Querfeld and Christopher Trimmel ...
"The club stands for passion and solidarity, these values simply suit me. The talks with the people in charge also convinced me that they have a clear plan and ambitious goals," said Georgieva in her debut statement as a new "Eiserne". She now wants to help the team with her experience and continue to shape the club's special success story.
Incidentally, this is not Georgieva's first time playing in Germany's women's Bundesliga: at the age of 19, she moved from SKN St. Pölten to German cult club 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam and one and a half years later to SC Sand.
Here you can see two videos from a krone.at interview with Marina Georgieva last January:
This was followed by - only initially very satisfactory - engagements with Paris St.-Germain in France and Fiorentina. An unrecognized shoulder injury ultimately led to her retirement in Italy.
"Qualities that will be good for our team!"
Georgieva now wants to hit the ground running in Berlin - and Union are expecting a lot from the 48-time team player. "Marina brings international experience, leadership and defensive stability - qualities that will be good for our team. We are delighted that she has chosen Union Berlin and wants to join us on our journey," said Jennifer Zietz, Managing Director of the women's section at 1. FC Union Berlin.
