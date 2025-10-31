ÖFB defensive ace joins Union Berlin!

"Qualities that will be good for our team!"

Georgieva now wants to hit the ground running in Berlin - and Union are expecting a lot from the 48-time team player. "Marina brings international experience, leadership and defensive stability - qualities that will be good for our team. We are delighted that she has chosen Union Berlin and wants to join us on our journey," said Jennifer Zietz, Managing Director of the women's section at 1. FC Union Berlin.