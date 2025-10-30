“Severe pain”: patient waits 2 years for surgery

Five weeks? No: six months!

Martin J. from Vienna has a similar story to tell about the irritating issue of waiting times: "My orthopaedic surgeon gave me a referral for an operation at the AKH for carpal tunnel syndrome. The appointment came in the post on September 10, for March 4, 2026. That's almost six months." And the patient adds: "On the website of the Vienna Health Association, which shows the waiting times for scheduled operations, you read five weeks. And not six months." That's how far apart wish and reality are.