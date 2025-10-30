Sexual abuse also in Vienna’s SOS Children’s Village

At the beginning of October, the independent reform commission is constituted to investigate the abuses that have become public at SOS Children's Villages. Facilities in several federal states are criticized.

At the end of October , it becomes known that the founder Hermann Gmeiner, who died in 1986, is accused of sexual and physical abuse of eight boys. A deceased major Austrian donor is also suspected of having sexually abused Children's Village children during visits to South East Asia between 2010 and 2014.