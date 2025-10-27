Others should save
Asylum lobby wants to continue receiving full welfare benefits
The city of Vienna has to make savings, everyone has to tighten their belts. That doesn't suit everyone. The lavishly fed asylum industry wants to oppose cuts to the minimum benefits for people entitled to subsidiary protection. And is pulling out all the stops.
Vienna has to make savings, the budget is turning into a deep red hole with no return for many projects that have long been part of the city (keyword: 365-euro annual public transport pass). The rosy times are also over when it comes to the minimum income, with expenditure of 1.2 billion euros per year no longer affordable.
For a long time, Vienna - along with Tyrol - was almost unique in its generosity and paid out full social assistance to people entitled to subsidiary protection instead of leaving them on the much lower basic benefits. This will come to an end from January - we reported. The minimum income for these refugees, around 10,000 in number, is history.
SOS: cuts "inhumane"
Everyone has realized that in times of massive austerity, there is no more money for such refugee systems. Except, of course, the lavishly fed asylum industry, which is pulling out all the stops to continue paying out the full amount to people entitled to subsidiary protection.
"Catapulting people into existential hardship is the most inhumane and most expensive way to save money," explains SOS Mitmensch spokesperson Alexander Pollak - but forgets to mention that seven federal states have long since adopted this approach.
Work is allowed
What Pollak also ignores for the sake of argument: The refugees concerned were allowed to work and logically have permission to work - in order to support themselves.
SOS Mitmensch has therefore launched a petition with the aim: "Sign urgently: no exclusion of persons entitled to protection from minimum benefits!" With the full support of Asylkoordination Österreich. Prospect of success: zero.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.