Mountain bikes stolen:

Bike store chases trio of thieves with 1000 euro reward

Nachrichten
25.10.2025 11:50
Who recognizes the three boys? Information to the "Radhaus" in Schwechat.
Who recognizes the three boys? Information to the "Radhaus" in Schwechat.

Three strangers behaved particularly brazenly on Friday morning. They grabbed three mountain bikes worth 21,500 euros from a bike shop in Schwechat (Lower Austria) and fled. The owner of the bike store does not want to put up with this. He is searching for the trio with photos - including a lucrative reward.

It was a flash robbery that took place on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. in the middle of Schwechat Town Hall Square. As the images from the surveillance cameras of the "Radhaus am Rathaus" show, three youths first spied on the bike store for two to three minutes. Then the trio struck within a few seconds.

Worth 11,000 euros - a moss green Merida with gold elements
Worth 11,000 euros - a moss green Merida with gold elements(Bild: Radhaus am Rathaus)

Coup lasted only a few seconds
They took three high-priced carbon mountain bikes from the shop and made off with them. According to store owner Albert, an employee was smoking a cigarette when he saw the trio drive off. "He thought to himself that the three of them were riding very cool bikes. Then he realized they were ours," says the robbed boss. They immediately locked up the store and tried to give chase, but with no luck. 

Who recognizes the three boys? Information to the "Radhaus" in Schwechat.
Who recognizes the three boys? Information to the "Radhaus" in Schwechat.
Has anyone seen the 6000 euro bike from YT?
Has anyone seen the 6000 euro bike from YT?(Bild: Radhaus am Rathaus)

A bike is worth 11,000 euros
Now the "Radhaus" decided to publish the pictures from the cameras and ask people for help. After all, it's no trifle: a moss green Merida 10K mountain bike with gold shocks and gold forks for around 11,000 euros, a gray-gold YT Capra, also with gold shocks for 6000 euros and a Merida FR600 in anthracite with striking green grips and black-green handlebars for 4500 euros. 

No trifle either: the 4500 euro bike from Merida
No trifle either: the 4500 euro bike from Merida(Bild: Radhaus am Rathaus)

A two-wheeler could be the reward
It is hoped that the decisive clues to the 21,500 euro theft will come from the public. And would also like to offer 1000 euros in return. That's enough money to buy a bicycle. The first tips have already come in, says Albert. They went to a few addresses, but didn't find anyone. Of course, there was no response to the appeal on social media for the thieves to report themselves. Now they are hoping that someone will recognize the boys or see the bikes by chance. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Kommentare

