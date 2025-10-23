After contract poker: Messi’s future is clear

In Miami since 2023

Messi has been playing for Inter Miami since 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 50 goals and provided 28 assists in 53 games in the MLS. By extending his contract, Messi has probably also sent out the decisive signal for the 2026 World Cup title defense. Even if the veteran has not yet made a clear commitment to his sixth World Cup participation, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the exceptional kicker will be absent from the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. First up for Messi, however, are the play-offs in the MLS next weekend, where the title is at stake.