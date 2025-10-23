Outraged travelers
Train driver forgot to stop at the station
Due to a human "oops", the Westbahn train simply drove through Amstetten station in Lower Austria. This was of course a problem for the passengers who wanted to get on and off the train ...
On Monday, Andreas A. was waiting for his train at Amstetten station in the early hours of the morning. But even from a distance, the train didn't seem to slow down as it approached, rushing through the station at top speed.
Like many Amstetten residents, Mr. A. was on his way to Linz every morning and was outraged: "You could see the train driver holding a phone on the platform!"
Traffic light was "green"
In fact, it was the Westbahn train that left Westbahnhof at 6 a.m. and was supposed to stop in Amstetten at 6.59 a.m. "The employee was questioned, a telephone call has been ruled out," assures Westbahn.
Safety was not compromised at any time.
Everything was also in order with the technology on the tracks. The problem was probably a harmless mishap. Trains are allowed to enter Amstetten station at high speeds - the Westbahn runs at speeds of up to 200 km/h. The permission is signaled by a "green signal", similar to a traffic light.
Trains are also allowed to pass through quickly
In this case, the train driver "simply forgot" to stop and drove on because he was focused on the signal. In St. Valentin, for example, the Westbahn always runs through.
It's a bit like a bus driver driving past a stop at a green traffic light.
ÖBB, which operates the station, also observed what was happening. According to Mr. A., there was anger on the platform itself, as many people have to get to work early in the morning.
The Westbahn regrets the incident and reassures: "It's a bit like a bus driver driving past a bus stop at a green light." The passengers' anger didn't have to last too long either, as the next train arrived 30 minutes later.
