Verstappen leaves no stone unturned in the US heat

Norris and Leclerc in a private duel

In contrast to Saturday, the starting phase went off without any major incidents. Leclerc passed Norris for second place on his soft tires, with Hamilton in fourth. Piastri was behind him. Verstappen was soon running lonely circles at the front. This order was frozen until lap 21, when Norris managed to pass Leclerc, who then went straight out to get new tires. The others at the front waited for the pit stop, with a total of 56 laps to be completed in the Texan heat.