Victory in Austin
Verstappen leaves no stone unturned in the US heat
First in the sprint, pole position and Grand Prix winner on Sunday: Max Verstappen truly dominated the Formula 1 weekend in Austin. The Dutch Red Bull driver took his 68th career victory and fifth of the current season at the Circuit of The Americas. The other podium places went to Lando Norris in the McLaren and Charles Leclerc for Ferrari. The race for the drivers' championship is thus coming to a head.
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in the second Ferrari, while championship leader Oscar Piastri had to settle for fifth place in the McLaren and lost eight points to his closest rival Norris. The Australian is still 14 points ahead of his team-mate. Mercedes man George Russell finished sixth ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull. Nico Hülkenberg (Sauber), Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) completed the top ten.
Norris and Leclerc in a private duel
In contrast to Saturday, the starting phase went off without any major incidents. Leclerc passed Norris for second place on his soft tires, with Hamilton in fourth. Piastri was behind him. Verstappen was soon running lonely circles at the front. This order was frozen until lap 21, when Norris managed to pass Leclerc, who then went straight out to get new tires. The others at the front waited for the pit stop, with a total of 56 laps to be completed in the Texan heat.
On average, Verstappen was ten seconds ahead of Norris, who turned into the pit lane after lap 32. Verstappen followed one lap later. Leclerc regained second position with his pit stop, but unlike the rivals around him, the Monegasque had now fitted the slower medium. As at the start of the race, he had to defend against Norris. However, the Brit complained about his rapidly degrading soft tires and had to retire for the time being.
The result:
Norris went on the attack again with six laps to go and ultimately passed the Ferrari.
