LIVE: Track reopened! First times

"It was good. I think the car was very strong in every section," said Verstappen, who is third in the world championship thanks to his sprint success and is now only 55 points behind leader Oscar Piastri. The latter was unable to finish higher than sixth in qualifying. Due to a chaotic lap after the pit exit on his second attempt, Verstappen was unable to set a final fast lap, "but fortunately we didn't need it," added the four-time champion. "The decisive factor was that we significantly improved the car compared to the sprint," said Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko in the ORF interview.