Shock for entrepreneurs
Another attack in a cornfield: 15,000 euros bounty
Who wants to harm Martin Thaler and his team? A complete lunatic or someone from the competition? The contractor from the Tyrolean lowlands, who also harvests maize for many farmers, was the target of an attack for the fourth time (!). An unknown perpetrator had hidden a metal rod in the field - 40,000 euros worth of damage. A "bounty" was offered to catch the perpetrator.
2019, 2022, 2023 and most recently on Wednesday afternoon! This is the fourth time that Martin Thaler's "Ernte Service Thaler Lohnbetrieb" has been the victim of a dangerous attack! The scene of the latest attack was a maize field in Radfeld in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein.
"Knew straight away what was going on"
An employee of the Tyrolean entrepreneur was harvesting maize in the Maukenbach area when there was a sudden "loud bang". "My employee called me straight away. After he discovered broken blades in the area of the chopper, I immediately knew what was going on," Thaler explains in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
His fears turned out to be true. An unknown perpetrator had attached a metal rod to a maize plant in recent weeks. "This has eaten into the chopper. Knives were destroyed as a result. The harvest has been destroyed," the entrepreneur continues.
We are offering a bounty of 15,000 euros for the identification of the perpetrator(s)!
Martin Thaler auf Facebook
40,000 euros in damage
Thaler speaks of damage amounting to 40,000 euros - "that can all be repaired". The entrepreneur is more concerned that - presumably the same perpetrator who had already struck three times before - has still not been unmasked. "There was already a suspicion at the time, but there was no evidence. The police investigation came to nothing."
Thaler hopes that the perpetrator can be caught this time. He has offered a "bounty" of 15,000 euros to catch the perpetrator, as the company also writes on its Facebook page.
Police investigating, hoping for clues
In any case, the police have reopened the investigation. It is unclear exactly when the perpetrators planted the metal rod in the cornfield. Nevertheless, the investigators are hoping for possible witnesses.
Please send any useful information or suspicious observations to the Kramsach police station on 059133/7213.
