Dead body dispute: Israel and Trump threaten Hamas

According to Israeli forensic findings, one of the bodies is not the mortal remains of a hostage. The last two bodies handed over have now arrived at the National Forensic Institute for identification.

A Hamas statement said: "As for the remaining bodies, extraordinary efforts and special equipment are needed to recover them". Great efforts are being made to conclude the matter. Israel's army declared: "Hamas is obliged to abide by the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages."