Is war returning?
Dead body dispute: Israel and Trump threaten Hamas
Does Hamas really have no idea where the mortal remains of many Israeli hostages are that should have been returned to Israel? Or is it simply a tactical game by the radical Islamic terrorist organization? The government in Jerusalem is already threatening to resume the war. According to reports, US President Donald Trump is also already leaning in this direction.
According to the US broadcaster CNN, Trump is considering giving Israel the green light if Hamas refuses to keep its part of the agreement. Israel's army could get going again "as soon as I give the word", Trump said in the brief phone call.
Israel: Body handed over by Hamas was not a hostage
According to the news website "ynet", Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said that he had instructed the military to draw up a comprehensive plan for this case. Hamas handed over two more bodies on Wednesday evening and, according to its own account, handed over all the remains of hostages it could reach. According to the agreement, it must hand over a total of 28 hostage bodies. So far, Hamas has handed over ten bodies, seven of which have been identified.
According to Israeli forensic findings, one of the bodies is not the mortal remains of a hostage. The last two bodies handed over have now arrived at the National Forensic Institute for identification.
A Hamas statement said: "As for the remaining bodies, extraordinary efforts and special equipment are needed to recover them". Great efforts are being made to conclude the matter. Israel's army declared: "Hamas is obliged to abide by the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages."
USA: "This is a very complicated situation"
Many hostages' bodies could be buried under the ruins of bombed-out buildings or in tunnel shafts. "This is a very complicated situation," said a senior US adviser. "I can tell you that we are not going to leave here until all (hostages) come home." Both Israeli and US officials fear that far-right ministers in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government will use the issue of returning the dead hostages to undermine the ceasefire agreement and push for a resumption of the war, according to US news site Axios. "We cannot allow the agreement to fail," a US administration official was quoted as saying.
Israel "ready" for second phase when bodies are transferred
According to Axios, Israel informed the Trump administration that it is determined to move on to the second phase of the agreement, in which Hamas is required to disarm and relinquish power and Israel's army is to withdraw further from the Gaza Strip. However, government representatives emphasized that the transition to the second phase would be faster if the bodies were returned quickly. According to Trump, negotiations are already underway on other points of his plan for an end to the Gaza war.
