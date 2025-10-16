No remorse despite imprisonment
Two terror youths planned attacks again!
In 2023, boys planned an attack on the Bruck secondary school in Styria - and were convicted. Now they are in prison again on suspicion of terrorism.
Resocialization has probably failed completely! In the summer of 2023, two teenagers (15 and 16 at the time) were sentenced to two years' partial imprisonment at Leoben Regional Court. The friends with Chechen and Macedonian roots had bloody plans: Austria was to become a caliphate, their hometown was to be blown up and all Christians were to be killed. The two repeatedly expressed their hatred of the West, which oppressed Muslims.
However, one young man was granted a reprieve so that he could finish his education. The other - after being urged by concerned citizens and the "Krone" - finally had to serve his sentence. After serving two thirds of his sentence, the 17-year-old was released.
Only followed instructions in pretense
As the court explained, he complied with all instructions (deradicalization programme, psychotherapy and probationary assistance) and behaved well. But only in appearance, as it now turned out. Because at the weekend, the handcuffs clicked again for the IS fan.
"He was arrested on suspicion of planning terrorist offenses," Viktoria Steinecker, spokeswoman for the Leoben public prosecutor's office, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. The 17-year-old was apparently planning a bloodbath with a submachine gun. The Chechen had asked an acquaintance to advance him the money to buy the weapon.
Data carriers were seized during a house search and are now being analyzed. Everything else is the subject of ongoing investigations.
Viktoria Steinecker, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Leoben
The suspect has so far denied the charges, refused to cooperate in the investigation and has been completely uncooperative. He was sent to Leoben prison, where he is already very familiar with the conditions.
Concrete plans for an attack
Just like his accomplice at the time, who is also being held in Leoben again. The now 18-year-old was caught at the end of August on the border with North Macedonia after a visit to his home country, after he, like his friend, had made new plans for an attack. According to the public prosecutor's office, these plans were already very concrete. Among other things, they involved bombs.
The apprentice is now serving his deferred eight-month prison sentence from the first terror trial. The next sentence will probably be much harsher this time due to the IS boys' lack of remorse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
