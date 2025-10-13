Rejoicing in Israel
Remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip released
All hostages held in the Gaza Strip for more than two years are now free: on Monday morning, the terrorist organization Hamas handed over the 13 remaining people kidnapped from Israel to the Red Cross. The first seven hostages were already released in the morning. There is rejoicing in Israel, and US President Donald Trump has also arrived for a visit.
The first seven freed hostages were Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest and Eitan Mor. They are said to be in good condition. All of them would have been able to move into the Red Cross cars under their own power. There was concern that at least some of the hostages might be in very poor condition after two years of starvation and the brutal conditions of their captivity.
Hamas hostages spoke to relatives on the phone
Shortly before their expected release, some hostages were able to speak to their relatives on the phone. Israeli media published pictures of the conversations, videos of which also appeared on social media. For the hostages, it was probably the first contact with their families after two years in captivity, during which they were completely cut off from the outside world. Some of the pictures of the conversations show Hamas members in the background.
The seven hostages released this morning were taken from the Gaza Strip by the Red Cross, escorted by Israeli special forces, and brought to a facility near the border. There they will undergo an initial physical and mental examination and meet their families.
US President Trump also landed in Israel in the morning and was greeted at Ben Gurion International Airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. It was the first landing of a US presidential plane, Air Force One, in Israel since shortly after the attacks on October 7, 2023. During his less than four-hour visit to Israel, Trump was to meet with hostage relatives and give a speech to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. Trump's predecessor Joe Biden paid a solidarity visit to Israel at the time.
A large crowd had gathered in Tel Aviv to celebrate the release of the hostages. The US President's likeness could often be seen on signs. "History is being made here," commented the White House press secretary on the events.
Bodies of hostages to be handed over later
The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas was also expected to hand over all 28 dead hostages on Monday - and thus within the 72-hour deadline agreed as part of the ceasefire. "Unfortunately, we do not expect all the deceased hostages to return tomorrow," a senior army official told journalists on Sunday evening.
Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian had previously stated that an international panel would be set up to locate the remains of hostages in the Gaza Strip who were not handed over to Israel as part of Monday's exchange.
Palestinian prisoners are released
A ceasefire in the Gaza war came into force on Friday as part of a peace plan initiated by US President Donald Trump. In return for handing over the hostages, Israel is to release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Among them are up to 250 who have been sentenced to life imprisonment. According to a person involved in the operation, 1966 prisoners boarded buses early on Monday morning.
Trump: "Everyone is cheering at the same time"
According to US President Trump, the war is over, despite the fact that further peace negotiations are still pending. "The war is over," said the Republican on board Air Force One on the way to Israel. He assumed that the ceasefire would hold. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, had previously said that the battle was not yet over. "There are still major security challenges ahead of us." Some enemies were trying to recover in order to attack again, the Israeli head of government had said.
Trump announced that the planned "peace council" for Gaza would be set up quickly. "It will be good," he said about the prospects for peace in the coastal strip. On the state of the Gaza Strip, he said: "It's like a demolition site."
Trump first wants to meet relatives of the hostages in Israel and then give a speech to the Knesset - the Israeli parliament. He then plans to travel on to the Egyptian coastal town of Sharm el Sheikh for a "Middle East peace ceremony" to mark the agreement he brokered between Israel and Hamas. More than 20 heads of state and government are expected there, including from Europe and the Arab world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.