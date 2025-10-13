Remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip released

Trump: "Everyone is cheering at the same time"

According to US President Trump, the war is over, despite the fact that further peace negotiations are still pending. "The war is over," said the Republican on board Air Force One on the way to Israel. He assumed that the ceasefire would hold. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, had previously said that the battle was not yet over. "There are still major security challenges ahead of us." Some enemies were trying to recover in order to attack again, the Israeli head of government had said.