"I was so stupid"
What Teichtmeister says about the Oktoberfest disaster
Since Tuesday, former castle actor Florian Teichtmeister, who was convicted in 2023, has been in the forensic therapeutic center on Mittersteig in Vienna. As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the 45-year-old was caught in the act of using cocaine in Munich and later arrested. His lawyer Rudolf Mayer visited him on Thursday.
"My client is devastated that he - as he says himself - was so stupid," Mayer reported after meeting Florian Teichtmeister in the prison. "He deeply regrets the one-off relapse after several years of abstinence, during which he didn't drink a drop of alcohol," says the lawyer. It is a rocky road to get rid of an addiction.
Alcohol caused inhibitions to drop
As the "Krone" learned, the alcohol ban imposed on the 45-year-old during the trial for thousands of child abuse files on September 5, 2023, was lifted in April 2025. According to Mayer, Teichtmeister underestimated that alcohol consumption also lowers the inhibition threshold for using drugs again. At the Oktoberfest, this is said to have finally fallen while intoxicated. At the Wiesn toilet, the former castle actor took a "line" of cocaine up his nose, which was heard by a police officer in the next cubicle, who immediately visited Teichtmeister and seized 0.88 grams of cocaine.
Teichtmeister "has life under control and is engaged"
A one-off relapse, Mayer affirms: "My client has his life under control and got engaged in mid-September," he says. Now there is great fear that he has ruined everything as a result of the incident. This is because Teichtmeister's probationary period was set at five years for the conditional sentence and conditional committal in 2023.
Suspension of conditional sentence imminent
He has already been visited by an institutional psychiatrist in prison and will soon be questioned by court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann. His expert opinion will be decisive in determining whether the fallen former TV commissioner from "Die Toten von Salzburg" is threatened with a longer institutional placement and serving the two-year prison sentence imposed at the time - where offenders convicted of possessing child abuse images occupy the lowest rung in the prison hierarchy.
