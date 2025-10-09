What Teichtmeister says about the Oktoberfest disaster

Alcohol caused inhibitions to drop

As the "Krone" learned, the alcohol ban imposed on the 45-year-old during the trial for thousands of child abuse files on September 5, 2023, was lifted in April 2025. According to Mayer, Teichtmeister underestimated that alcohol consumption also lowers the inhibition threshold for using drugs again. At the Oktoberfest, this is said to have finally fallen while intoxicated. At the Wiesn toilet, the former castle actor took a "line" of cocaine up his nose, which was heard by a police officer in the next cubicle, who immediately visited Teichtmeister and seized 0.88 grams of cocaine.