“No doubt Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize”

UN Secretary-General: "Never before has so much been at stake"

Following the agreement in Egypt, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all parties involved to use "this unique opportunity" to move towards a two-state solution that would enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. "Never before has so much been at stake," he emphasized. A two-state solution means an independent Palestinian state that exists peacefully side by side with Israel. Netanyahu rejects a two-state solution, as does Hamas.