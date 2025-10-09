Israel's president:
“No doubt Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize”
He has not yet been able to end the war in Ukraine. But in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump may indeed have achieved a significant diplomatic success. On Thursday night, there was a breakthrough at the peace talks in Egypt: Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed on a "first phase" of the US peace plan.
Israel's head of state Isaac Herzog has already thanked Trump for his mediation work. "There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this", Herzog wrote on X. "This agreement offers an opportunity for reconciliation and healing and opens up new perspectives of hope for our region."
Netanyahu: "With God's help, we will get hostages back"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his relief at the breakthrough in Egypt, where the negotiations are taking place. "With God's help, we will bring all the hostages home," the head of government wrote on X. He announced a government meeting to confirm the Gaza agreement and invited Trump to address the Israeli parliament.
UN Secretary-General: "Never before has so much been at stake"
Following the agreement in Egypt, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all parties involved to use "this unique opportunity" to move towards a two-state solution that would enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. "Never before has so much been at stake," he emphasized. A two-state solution means an independent Palestinian state that exists peacefully side by side with Israel. Netanyahu rejects a two-state solution, as does Hamas.
Nobel Peace Prize to be announced on Friday
Trump recently emphasized at the UN General Assembly in New York that he had already ended a whole series of wars since taking office at the beginning of the year and should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for this. This year's winner will be announced on Friday. So time is running out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
