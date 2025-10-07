Light at the end of the tunnel? The economy is recovering

After record inflation rates of 8.6% in 2022 and 7.8% in 2023, inflation will fall to 2.9% in 2024. However, the sideways movement in inflation expected by Wifo and IHS has not materialized this year, with both institutes now forecasting 3.5 percent for the current year. According to the IHS, food prices have "risen sharply" in recent months and, contrary to expectations, the upward trend in prices for labor-intensive services has not abated. In the coming year, Wifo and IHS are forecasting a fall in inflation to 2.4 percent.