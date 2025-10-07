Horrific night has fatal consequences for pensioner

The manhunt for the perpetrator is underway

While the police continue their intensive investigation, the resident is still suffering the consequences of that night. Although she remained physically unharmed, the crime still has a psychological impact today. "She no longer dares to sleep alone in the house and only goes there with relatives during the day to check on things," says investigator Mario Riesner from the Pressbaum police. Recently, she has at least tried to spend the night there with a daughter.