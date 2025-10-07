Assaulted in the house
Horrific night has fatal consequences for pensioner
In mid-May, a stranger broke into the home of an 88-year-old woman in Tullnerbach in the district of St. Pölten. While there is still no trace of the perpetrator, the pensioner no longer dares to enter her home alone.
It was an evening that probably changed the life of a pensioner (88) from Tullnerbach forever. At around 11 p.m. on May 11, a man entered her home, where she has lived alone since the death of her husband, via the bathroom window. The noise had woken the 88-year-old. She surprised the perpetrator, who immediately pounced on her, dragged her into the bedroom and demanded cash with the words "Money, Money!" demanded cash.
Victim pressed the button on the emergency clock
As he searched the room, his victim had the presence of mind to react - the woman pressed the button on her emergency watch. This alerted her daughter, who - unaware of what had happened - set the rescue chain in motion in the background. However, the burglar noticed this, ripped the watch off her wrist and fled. By the time the police arrived, he had already disappeared.
Description of the fugitive
To this day, almost five months after the crime, there is still no trace of the almost 1.70 meter tall, chubby man with a southern appearance, who was wearing brown-grey work clothes, white sports shoes and gloves at the time of the crime. Even a sketch has not yet yielded any decisive clues.
We assume it was a coincidence. He probably only broke in to steal money and jewelry. He was not masked and did not have any restraining devices with him.
Mario Riesner, stellvertretender Dienststellenleiter der Polizei Pressbaum
The manhunt for the perpetrator is underway
While the police continue their intensive investigation, the resident is still suffering the consequences of that night. Although she remained physically unharmed, the crime still has a psychological impact today. "She no longer dares to sleep alone in the house and only goes there with relatives during the day to check on things," says investigator Mario Riesner from the Pressbaum police. Recently, she has at least tried to spend the night there with a daughter.
"Fahndung Österreich" sheds light on the case,
on Wednesday at 8.15 pm on ServusTV
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.