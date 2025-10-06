Trapped on Zugspitze in storm, ice and snow

Descent to the Czechs

Six men from Ehrwald Mountain Rescue, led by Maximilian Rothleitner, then took the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn cable car to the summit. In a challenging descent in the most adverse conditions, the mountain rescuers fought their way down to the five alpinists. They reached the stranded men at around 3.30 pm. "They had been holding out in their predicament for quite some time and were already slightly hypothermic," says Robin Lutnig. The emergency services looked after the alpinists, who were not optimally clothed for the conditions and were able to warm themselves in special tents.