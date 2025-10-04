Linzers stop Austria’s winning streak with a penalty

A private duel developed between Botic and Baier in the Linz penalty area. The Czech goalkeeper had no problems with two shots from the Australian that were too low. The level of play remained manageable, but Blau-Weiß came very close to taking the lead at the break in the final minutes of the first half. Thomas Goiginger narrowly missed the far corner after a counter-attack (44'), before Ronivaldo pushed the ball past from eleven meters out (45').