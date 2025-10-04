Bundesliga
Linzers stop Austria’s winning streak with a penalty
After four consecutive victories in the Bundesliga, Austria have been brought to an abrupt halt. Blau-Weiß Linz won surprisingly, but not undeservedly, 1:0 (0:0) in Vienna-Favoriten on Saturday. Shon Weissman scored the decisive goal with a foul penalty in the 79th minute. It was the third win in the last four rounds for the Upper Austrians.
After their fourth defeat of the season, Austria must now fear for their place in the top six of the table ahead of Sunday's games. Blau-Weiß moved up to ninth place for the time being.
Austria started the game with the euphoria of the derby win. Coaches Stephen Helm and Mitja Mörec had to make up for absentees in front of 12,857 spectators. Vienna were missing derby hero Abubakr Barry and Philipp Wiesinger due to suspension. Manprit Sarkaria started in central midfield, Reinhold Ranftl in the back three. For Linz, Alexander Briedl returned to the starting eleven in midfield in place of the suspended Alem Pasic.
Blue and white let the lead slip before the break
The game got off to a promising start for the Violets. Johannes Eggestein found Noah Botic as early as the 6th minute, but BW goalkeeper Viktor Baier made a save. Blau-Weiß closed down the space in midfield and Austria were unable to find any passing options. The home side occasionally made mistakes in the build-up play and allowed Blau-Weiß to create dangerous scenes. Dominik Reiter shot from behind and Samuel Sahin-Radlinger had to make a diving save (18').
A private duel developed between Botic and Baier in the Linz penalty area. The Czech goalkeeper had no problems with two shots from the Australian that were too low. The level of play remained manageable, but Blau-Weiß came very close to taking the lead at the break in the final minutes of the first half. Thomas Goiginger narrowly missed the far corner after a counter-attack (44'), before Ronivaldo pushed the ball past from eleven meters out (45').
Austria increase the pressure, Blue & White score
Helm's team continued to try and build pressure. Manfred Fischer got on the end of a corner kick, but Manuel Maranda cleared off the line (54'). However, the favorites remained far too imprecise against solid defending from Linz. Blue and white almost helped themselves: Simon Pirkl almost scored an own goal, but Baier reacted brilliantly (75').
Shortly afterwards, Blue & White made the most of their opportunity from the penalty spot. Substitute Philipp Maybach had left his foot out against Paul Mensah and Weissman sent Sahin-Radlinger into the wrong corner. Austria then went on the offensive, but no more goals were scored. Baier also held a header from the advanced Sahin-Radlinger in the final action.
FK Austria Vienna - FC Blau-Weiß Linz 0:1 (0:0)
Vienna, Generali Arena, 12,857 spectators, refereed by Pfister.
Goal: 0:1 (79.) Weissman (foul penalty)
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger - Ranftl, Dragovic, Radonjic (82nd Raguz) - Pazourek (87th Guenouche), Sarkaria (74th Maybach), Fischer, Lee T. - Botic (74th Boateng), Eggestein, Saljic
Blue-White: Baier - Bakatukanda, Maranda, Moormann (69. Varesi-Strauss) - Reiter, M. Fofana, Briedl, Pirkl - Weissman (87. Wähling), Ronivaldo (61. Mensah), Goiginger
Yellow cards: Goiginger, Maranda, Varesi-Strauss
