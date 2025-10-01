Schumann: “We have not cut pensions”

The Ministry of Social Affairs has commissioned an expert opinion from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which has come to the conclusion that this plan is not permissible. In a nutshell: The plan contradicts both EU law and our constitution, according to social law expert Walter Pfeil. A pipe burst.

We are now negotiating. To be honest, this expert opinion served as a basis and, in my view, was intended to be confidential. What really worried me was the fact that it was then said that Austrians also have to attend integration courses. So no, that really doesn't happen.