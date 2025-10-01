SPÖ Social Affairs Minister
Schumann: “We have not cut pensions”
SPÖ Minister Korinna Schumann in a big interview - about less money for senior citizens, social welfare, 9000-euro families, waiting times at the doctor and guest patients.
"Krone": Minister, will the SPÖ soon be changing the party name and dropping the Social from Social Democratic Party of Austria?
Korinna Schumann: Definitely not. Social issues are deeply rooted in our DNA and despite all the austerity measures, it is important to ensure that we can maintain the welfare state in Austria.
Party leader Andreas Babler went into the election campaign with the wealth tax, now you are cutting money for families, the disabled and pensioners. How social is that supposed to be?
When we took over, the budget was bad, but every week it got a little worse. We had to adapt to that. Every measure we take, we try to cushion the impact on other sides so that no one is hit too hard. Important things have already happened in the interests of the people.
"With the SPÖ, there will be no pension cuts," Babler promised in a letter to Austrians in September 2024 before the election. Is that voter deception for you?
We have not cut any pensions. We have not fully adjusted pensions for inflation for all pensioners. But at least 71 percent of all senior citizens received the full pension settlement.
Many pensioners end up with less in their wallets. What else, apart from a cut, is that supposed to be?
There were other things on the table. An intervention in the pension account, in the pension amounts, in the heavy work pension. None of that has happened. We have had to reach for the ceiling with the pension increases. And yes, that really hurts me.
But what's going to happen next? The money will not miraculously increase in the next few years either. What other cuts can pensioners expect?
There is no talk of cuts, we have now drawn up the pension statement for 2026. The pension amount depends on future developments. We need an economic upturn that improves the budgetary situation.
We have not cut any pensions. We have not adjusted for inflation to the full extent for everyone.
And where will this economic upturn suddenly come from?
We are hoping for it. You have to be honest about that. The government is implementing a large number of measures. The industrial strategy is a key point. We are trying to reduce food prices. And with the rent freeze, we have helped to see how we can reduce inflation.
Babler's rent freeze is a mockery. Professor Peter Filzmaier took a look at it for us. A family pays 700 euros a month in rent. If inflation is four percent, the family will save three euros and 50 cents.
These examples of calculations are not the issue here, but the fact that there has been intervention in rents. There has been a rent freeze, even in the subsidized sector. This has provided real relief for many people who are at risk of poverty. The time limit for renting has also been increased to five years. This will certainly have a dampening effect on rents.
Let's talk about the minimum income. After several presentations on the starting signal for a reform of domestic social welfare, you have set January 1, 2027 as the date for implementation. You're not in a hurry. What's taking so long?
This is a very large reform with many parts that have to work together, and we want to get all countries on board. Nothing is worse than a reform that is overturned by the Constitutional Court. That takes time.
The centerpiece of the reform is a waiting period for refugees. Persons entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection are to go through an "integration phase" with German courses and other integration measures. During this period, they will only receive a reduced cash benefit. How is this supposed to work legally?
It must, of course, be designed in such a way that it complies with both constitutional and European law. It must be combined with a very rapid implementation of integration measures. Integration from day one is the important point here. Also with a strong integration of women into the labor market.
We must now find a good way to ensure that these sums are no longer paid out in future.
The Ministry of Social Affairs has commissioned an expert opinion from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which has come to the conclusion that this plan is not permissible. In a nutshell: The plan contradicts both EU law and our constitution, according to social law expert Walter Pfeil. A pipe burst.
We are now negotiating. To be honest, this expert opinion served as a basis and, in my view, was intended to be confidential. What really worried me was the fact that it was then said that Austrians also have to attend integration courses. So no, that really doesn't happen.
We reported on the large Syrian family with eleven children who receive 9,000 euros in social benefits. If you have your way, how much should this family receive in future?
With this amount of money, I understand that anyone who goes out to work is not happy about it and that it leads to a lack of understanding. We now have to find a good way to ensure that these sums are no longer paid out in future, but at the same time people don't fall into a bottomless pit.
With such sums, all incentives to work are lost. Are you sometimes surprised that anyone still sits at the supermarket checkout?
Not at all. When I look at the reality of people's lives, they need the money from their work at the supermarket checkout 100 percent. And we also have a lot of people on social welfare who are on top-up benefits. Social assistance is multi-layered and not everyone receives the full amount.
What does a cashier currently earn full-time for 38.5 hours?
I know the sums. But now it's not about checking me out. I know where we have a problem.
In a job advertisement I found 2195 gross. That's 1734 euros net. The minimum benefit in Vienna is 1209 euros. However, the cashier receives no rent subsidy and has to pay the full ORF fee, prescription fee, public transport, baths, dog tax and so on. Why get up in the morning?
You receive social welfare twelve times a year, there is no Christmas bonus and no vacation allowance. The income is also effective for the pension, which is a very important point.
So getting up at five o'clock five or six times a week to hopefully get a week's vacation a year. There's no relation between that and anything else.
I know that there are hard jobs. But having a job is also a high value.
We still need to talk about health. During the election campaign, the SPÖ promised the following: Doctor's appointments within 14 days. When will that happen?
We are working intensively on expanding the 1450 information hotline in order to achieve better guidance for patients. We have worked hard on expanding the primary care units and will continue to do so.
The current waiting time for a gynecologist in Vienna is 32 days.
Where did you get that figure from?
I'm not surprised. I'm just surprised that the Medical Association keeps statistics on waiting times.
The figures are from the Medical Association. Do you doubt them?
I've never heard the figures before. I'll have to ask, I'll have to call the President of the Medical Association Steinhart.
Yes, let's call him.
Not now, no. I believe you when you say that these figures are from the Chamber, because there have already been figures from private insurers with their own interests and you have to be careful.
If you are so astounded: How long do you wait for a doctor's appointment?
I'm not surprised. I'm just surprised that the Medical Association keeps statistics on waiting times. That amazes me. In any case, we will do everything we can to convince elective doctors with incentive systems to switch to the statutory health insurance system. And we will focus on women's medicine and primary care centers. I'm waiting just as long as anyone else.
Vienna is currently suffering greatly from visiting patients from other federal states. This costs the capital 610 million euros a year, which is why there is a cap and soon there will be separate waiting lists for these people. What is your proposed solution?
The mayor has offered to invite people to a health summit in this area. It is very important that the countries discuss this among themselves. We don't just have the problem of guest patients in Vienna, but also in Tyrol.
Will there be more money from the federal government to solve the problem?
Certainly not from the area of financial services. You probably know the financial structure we have. Our hands are tied financially to a large extent.
Finally, a personal question. What three things would you save from your burning apartment?
Well, my husband (laughs). One of my books, my love of books is terrible. And the last letter I received from my mother before she died.
Do you want to reveal what she wrote?
I don't want to say. But she was very fond of me.
