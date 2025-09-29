Minister announces reform of sexual criminal law

What does "only yes means yes" mean?

The measure, which will be enshrined in law in future, is entitled "Only yes means yes" and represents a fundamentally new approach by the courts. According to Sporrer, in future it will be examined whether explicit consent was given instead of assessing whether the person concerned resisted or made it clear that the sexual act was against their will. Even if this may seem insignificant to outsiders, it represents a novelty in Austrian criminal law and an important step towards strengthening victim protection.